Star player from Preity Zintas Punjab Kings returns with a bang in Vijay Hazare after injury, name is…

Shreyas Iyer made his comeback with a brilliant 82-run knock in the onging Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Himachal Pradesh, showcasing his fitness before India’s ODI series against New Zealand.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Star India cricketer Shreyas Iyer made his comeback to competitive cricket with a brilliant 82-run knock in the onging Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Himachal Pradesh, showcasing his fitness before India’s upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand. Iyer was left out of the squad after suffering a spleen laceration with internal bleeding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney last October. Following months of rehabilitation, he made his comeback in domestic cricket representing Mumbai, who handed him the captaincy, highlighting their confidence in his leadership and ability to lead by example. Iyer made an immediate impact on his return to competitive cricket, with his half-century in Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare Trophy match. The 31-year-old, set to serve as India ODIs vice-captain in the upcoming ODIs against New Zealand, narrowly missed out on a century but impressed with a fiery 82 off 53 balls, which featured 10 fours and three sixes. Iyer’s impactful knock set the tone as Mumbai posted a fighting total of 299/9 in their 33-overs. He attacked from the start, putting pressure on the bowlers and keeping the scoreboard moving. Meanwhile, India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav grabbed everyone’s attention who struggled once more, scoring just 24 off 18 balls, raising concerns about his form ahead of the upcoming ODI series. Iyer’s performance, however, provided both Mumbai and India with plenty of confidence.An official confirmed that Iyer is set to feature in Mumbai’s game on January 6, which will be his second outing before receiving full fitness clearance. “Shreyas successfully completed the first 50-over RTP (return to play) match on January 2, 2026. He will be playing the Vijay Hazare match on January 6th as part of his second RTP match before final fitness clearance,” the official told PTI on Saturday. Iyer has been picked in India’s ODI squad for the New Zealand series as vice-captain, though the BCCI has stated that his participation is contingent on his fitness. “Shreyas Iyer’s availability is subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE,” the board said in a statement. His 82-run knock on Tuesday could confirm his chances of earning full fitness clearance to play in the ODI series.