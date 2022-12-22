By AFP

LONDON: Jofra Archer is poised to make an eagerly-anticipated England comeback within the new 12 months after being named Thursday in a 14-strong squad for a three-match one-day worldwide collection in South Africa.

Sussex quick bowler Archer made a dramatic entry onto the worldwide stage in 2019 when he turned one of many stars of England’s 50-over World Cup triumph. However he has not performed worldwide cricket since March 2021 because of harm.

The 27-year-old Barbados-born rapidly suffered a number of elbow issues, which led to 2 operations earlier than his hopes of a return to motion had been dashed by a stress fracture of the decrease again in Might that dominated him out of the 2022 English season.

Archer, nevertheless, performed for the second-string England Lions in a warm-up match towards the Check facet in Abu Dhabi final month forward of the senior staff’s 3-0 whitewash of Pakistan.

Simply six balls into the observe match, Archer hit Zak Crawley on the helmet with a bouncer.

An England and Wales Cricket Board assertion issued Thursday mentioned Archer was “recovering effectively from an elbow harm and is predicted to return to worldwide cricket in South Africa subsequent month”.

Brook set for ODI debut

In the meantime, rising star Harry Brook, contemporary from three very good Check tons of in Pakistan and England’s T20 World Cup win in Australia, has been known as into an ODI squad for the primary time.

The 23-year-old Yorkshireman has been a mainstay throughout an already busy England tour programme however staff administration have determined towards resting him forward of a Check collection in New Zealand in February.

Excellent batsman Joe Root and specific quick bowler Mark Wooden have although been unnoticed, although, as England look to handle the workloads of their multi-format gamers.

Opener Ben Duckett, who performed the final of his three ODIs in 2016, has been recalled to the 50-over set-up after regaining his England place on the T20 and Check degree in latest months.

Left-arm fast Reece Topley, unluckily dominated out of the T20 World Cup marketing campaign after tripping on a boundary sponge, has additionally been included in a squad that can once more be led by white-ball captain Jos Buttler.

However all-rounder Liam Livingstone has been dominated out with the knee harm he suffered on his Check debut towards Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

The three-match contest in South Africa is a rearranged collection that was initially deserted in December 2020 after a Covid-19 scare prompted England to fly dwelling early.

Will probably be performed over six days, with two fixtures in Bloemfontein beginning on January 27 earlier than the ultimate recreation takes place in Kimberley on February 1.

England’s ODI squad

Jos Buttler (Lancashire, capt and wk), Moeen Ali (Warwickshire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Olly Stone (Nottinghamshire), Reece Topley (Surrey), David Willey (Northamptonshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Fixtures

Jan 27: South Africa v England, 1st ODI, Bloemfontein

Jan 29: South Africa v England, 2nd ODI, Bloemfontein

Feb 1: South Africa v England, third ODI, Kimberley