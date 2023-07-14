Home

Sports

Staying In Isolation In Maharashtra Village To 200 Lobs Per Day – The Making Of Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal became the 17th Indian batter to score a century on Test debut. He is also the third Indian opener to hit a ton on debut in Tests.

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring his maiden Test hundred. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: Yashasvi Jaiswal didn’t name many people but thanked everyone who was involved in his journey to the top. Among one of them was Rajasthan Royals’ High Performance Director and former Mumbai batter Zubin Bharucha, who played a significant role in his rise after he spotted him the during the Indian Premier League trials.

Having played for Mumbai and Surrey, Bharucha isn’t one of the most popular names one would hear about. But his eye for talents speaks volume after Jaiswal’s heroics with the bat at the domestic level and in the IPL 2023.

After scoring tons of runs in the domectic circuit, Jaiswal lit up IPL 2023 with 600-plus runs for Rajasthan Royals including a century. He made the Indian Test team standby list for the World Test Championship final against Australia before scoring his maiden Test ton on debut against West Indies – the 17th Indian to do so.

“He had come from U-19 India but IPL is a very different level. He came for the trial and I don’t remember who the bowler was but he walked across stumps and played a flick behind the square, first ball,” Bharucha told PTI.

“I am a great believer in first instincts. I didn’t want to see more of him because I had seen that arrogance and unimaginable confidence level you want to see in a batter,” added Bharucha, who played 17 first-class games for Mumbai alongside Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Manjrekar and Sachin Tendulkar.

How Bharucha made Jaiswal?

The training at Royals wasn’t an easy one. Having spotted a talent, sacrifices had to be made and and in case of Jaiswal, it was about living in isolation in Maharashtra’s Talegaon village where Rajasthan Royals had an academy.

“Talegaon is 90 minutes away from Nagpur. The idea was to isolate him, so when he goes there, there is nothing but practice on his mind. Even during COVID, he was living there and practising and there was no halt in his in his progress even during that,” he said.

Bharucha’s training formula was simple – to not stop untill they consistency in a particular shot. “We had a very clear formula. Whether it’s 300 cut shots or 300 reverse sweeps or 300 conventional sweeps, we will not stop until we achieve a certain level of consistency with that particular shot.

“We take the game out of equation from our training. Whether you play a Test match or a T20, the ball will fall in the same place but how you approach it and how you work on it was our objective,” he added.

Bharucha also emphasized hard on getting Jaiswal’s on-side game better and worked really hard on that aspect. “It has always been about eliminating the weaknesses,” he said before adding how he used baseball mechanics to get his power game.

“We have brought all those mechanics to our batsmen, in terms of how they strike the ball. He (Jaiswal) was doing something that was not conducive to generating power, which is bending of the elbow at the point of impact with the ball.

“So we started this process of striking the ball a bit like baseball batter, almost two years ago and it was not natural to him. Slowly he got the hang of it. He has still got a bent elbow at the point of impact but certainly it is still not as much as it was when we started,” he said.

This wasn’t all. Jaiswal was also made to do 200 lobs every day — which means he used bats of different weights and sizes to hit every ball to 100 meters. “It is not easy. You will see blisters on his palm. He has endured pain to achieve what he has,” said Bharucha.

Prepping Against Jofra Archer

The 53-year-old also revealed how they worked to counter Jofra Archer i the IPL by bringing a side-arm slinging throwdown expert to bowl him at 155 clicks.

“As soon as Archer was picked in Mumbai Indians, we found a guy, who could hurl the ball at a speed of 155kmph with a sidearm throw. We told him to target his head in nets. There are not many batsmen who will be able to take that leap of faith facing such bowling.

“So when we are willing to put ourselves in that position every day at practice to push the boundaries, you see the result starts coming and you saw the results starts coming as he went after Archer in this year’s IPL. Being vulnerable and having accepted failures is one part of our success story,” he signed off.















