Steve Smith BREAKS Silence on Virat Kohli Catch During WTC Final at Oval

Smith on Kohli Catch (Image: Twitter)

London: Virat Kohli’s dismissal in the second essay was exactly the start the Australian team was looking for on Day five at the Oval on Sunday. Pacer Scott Boland provided the much-needed breakthrough as he threw one wide tempting Kohli to go for the drive. Kohli went for it, only to find the outside-edge. But it would not have been possible without the acrobatic effort of Steve Smith at slips. Smith dived towards the right to grab onto it. Kohli’s stay ended on 49. Following the brilliant catch, Smith said that he was fortunate that it stuck in his hands.

“Big moment. We obviously know how good a player Virat is, particularly in chases so we knew it was an important wicket to get and fortunately it stuck in the hands and things sort of happened quickly from there,” he told ICC after the game.

Smith also went on to lavish praise on Scott Boland for picking the wicket of Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the same over.

“I thought Scott Boland was outstanding this morning. It was a really good spell the way he set Virat up early on and beat the bat a couple of times and finally found the edge and then got Jadeja who has been a bit of a thorn in our back I suppose because he always competes really well. So those two wickets really set the morning up for us and it was sort of smooth sailing almost from there,” added Smith.

India lost the game by 209 runs.
















