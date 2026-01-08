Smith’s Historic Century in Sydney

In the fifth and final Test of the Ashes series, acting captain Steve Smith played a magnificent unbeaten innings of 129 runs against England. This was his 37th Test century. The Sydney ground once again proved lucky for Smith, where he displayed exceptional class and composure under pressure.

Don Bradman’s Record Broken

With this innings, Steve Smith became the highest run-scorer against England in international cricket. He surpassed Don Bradman’s record of 5,028 runs, reaching a total of 5,085 runs. Notably, Smith needed only 73 runs to break the record, which he achieved with ease.

Indian Legends Also Feature

Indian stars are also prominent on the list of batsmen with the most runs against England. Virat Kohli is at the top among Indian players on this list, while Sachin Tendulkar is also among the top performers. However, Smith has now moved ahead of them all.

Now Targeting Sachin Tendulkar’s Record

Steve Smith doesn’t seem to be stopping here. He is now close to Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most runs against a single opponent. Smith needs only 24 runs to surpass Sachin’s record of 5,108 runs against Sri Lanka, while Sachin’s all-time record of 6,707 runs against Australia still remains the highest.

