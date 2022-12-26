England Take a look at captain Ben Stokes has hit out on the Worldwide Cricket Council (ICC) for not paying sufficient consideration to scheduling, including that the rising reputation of home T20 leagues the world over is threatening the existence of the longest format of the sport.

Stokes, who led his facet to a 3-0 Take a look at whitewash of Pakistan not too long ago, added that the way in which Take a look at cricket was being dealt with and spoken about as of late, particularly within the backdrop of the rising reputation of league cricket, was hurting him.

“The scheduling would not get sufficient consideration that it ought to. An ideal instance is England’s one-day sequence in opposition to Australia after the T20 World Cup. That was shoving three video games in there. It made sense to somebody to schedule a sequence which meant nothing,” mentioned Stokes in an interplay with the legendary Ian Botham on BBC on Monday.

“Take a look at cricket has been spoken about in a approach I do not like. It’s dropping the eye of the followers with all the brand new codecs and franchise competitions. We perceive there are such a lot of alternatives for gamers away from Take a look at cricket. However for me it’s so vital for the sport,” added Stokes.

Hinting that Take a look at-playing nations ought to comply with England’s footsteps of taking part in ultra-attacking cricket, Stoke mentioned “leisure”, greater than “outcome”, will go a good distance in popularise the five-day format.

“Taking the outcome away from the mindset is a superb start line. Placing concentrate on making every single day entertaining. Not permitting folks to know what will occur. If folks flip up enthusiastic about what they will watch you’ve got already gained earlier than a ball has been bowled,” mentioned Stokes.

He urged the ICC to do “one thing totally different” to popularise Take a look at cricket.

“I like taking part in Take a look at cricket and felt we might do one thing totally different,” added Stokes, who has guided England to 9 Take a look at wins in 10 video games after taking up captaincy from Joe Root.

The 31-year-old all-rounder can also be not pleased with quite a lot of totally different squads being chosen and gamers being rested due to the abundance of cricket being performed and the dedication of cricketers to their franchises.

“Some folks say ‘you’re taking part in for England, that must be sufficient’. However there’s much more to think about. You need worldwide cricket to be the best customary. However now we have seen quite a lot of totally different squads being picked and gamers being rested, and that is not the way in which worldwide cricket ought to go,” opined Stokes.

Botham, whereas agreeing that franchise cricket was a good suggestion, known as for a steadiness between home leagues and the longest format of the sport.

“Take a look at match cricket is named that for an excellent purpose, as a result of it assessments all the colleges of a participant. The emphasis is an excessive amount of in the direction of white ball. In England we at present have a number of first-class video games in early April and it disappears till finish of season. It must be balanced higher. You must make room for all of it,” mentioned Botham.

“The concept of franchises is a strong, good concept. I simply hope we are able to keep a steadiness. And if franchises can keep that steadiness then let’s take a look at it.”