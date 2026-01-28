A growing community of Strava clubs brings runners together worldwide through shared miles—and now the chance to earn free burritosSAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Strava, the app for active people with over 180 million users across more than 185 countries, is ready to give burrito lovers something to run for. The Burrito League club on Strava has quickly united runners around a shared love of burritos to compete on global Strava segments with a focus on repetition, consistency, and community. What initially began as a beloved Chipotle brand challenge in years past has taken on a life of its own this year, growing into a global, community-driven phenomenon led by the founder of the Burrito League, ultra-runner Jamil Coury, with more than 100 independent local Burrito Leagues now active around the world.
- Join the Official Burrito League club on Strava.
- Find your local Burrito League at www.burrito-league.com and join the Strava club near you.
- Check out your local Strava club and RSVP to the Jan. 31, 2026 event to get details on how to redeem your burrito that day from the local club organizer.
- Local club organizers are in charge of distributing burrito redemptions. Make sure to complete the segment on Jan. 31, 2026 and check with your local organizer for full eligibility rules and how to get your sponsored burrito.
- Burrito redemption valued at $14 (USD). One per person, while supplies last.
- Take on the designated “burrito segment” and include the 🌯(burrito emoji) in your Strava activity title.
- Share your activity on Strava and connect with burrito lovers around the world.
