A growing community of Strava clubs brings runners together worldwide through shared miles—and now the chance to earn free burritos

SAN FRANCISCO

Jan. 28, 2026



Strava Champions Burrito League’s Global Grassroots Movement with a Tasty Incentive



Join the Official Burrito League club on Strava.

Find your local Burrito League at www.burrito-league.com and join the Strava club near you.

and join the Strava club near you. Check out your local Strava club and RSVP to the Jan. 31, 2026 event to get details on how to redeem your burrito that day from the local club organizer. Local club organizers are in charge of distributing burrito redemptions. Make sure to complete the segment on Jan. 31, 2026 and check with your local organizer for full eligibility rules and how to get your sponsored burrito. Burrito redemption valued at $14 (USD). One per person, while supplies last.

Take on the designated “burrito segment” and include the 🌯(burrito emoji) in your Strava activity title.

Share your activity on Strava and connect with burrito lovers around the world.