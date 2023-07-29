Home

Stuart Broad Announces Retirement, To Hang Up Boots After Fifth Ashes 2023 Test Against Australia

Stuart Broad is one of the finest pacers in the world. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad has announced that he will be rertiring from cricket after the ongoing fifth and final Ashes 2023 match against Australia at the Oval.

Broad has taken 602 wickets in 167 tests, making him the second most successful paceman in Test history behind teammate James Anderson. Fittingly, Broad and Anderson were at the crease together as England took a huge lead over Australia.

“Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket,” Broad told Sky Sports.

“It’s been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have. It’s been a wonderful series to be part of and I’ve always wanted to finish at the top. This series just feels like it’s been one of the most enjoyable and entertaining that I’ve been part of.”

Broad stated that he was thinking about his retirement but finally made up his mind on Friday and informed captain Ben Stokes. He broke the news to rest of his teammates on Saturday morning in the dressing room.

“I thought a lot about it and even up to last night I wasn’t sure, but once I went to Stokesy’s room and told him, I felt really happy and content with everything I’ve achieved in the game,” Broad said.

“Ultimately, the decision came down to… I know I wanted to leave the game loving cricket and my lasting memory being of a really enjoyable changing room. It feels like my changing room and I wanted to walk away playing with a group of players I love to bits.”

As things stand in the match, England were at 389/9 in its second innings at the end of the third day in the fifth and final Test with Anderson (8) and Broad (2) at the crease following key contributions from openers Zac Crawley (73) and Ben Duckett (42), Ben Stokes (42) and Jonny Bairstow (78).

Pacer Mitchell Starc has 4-94 and spinner Todd Murphy took 3-110. Holder Australia has already retained the Ashes and leads the series 2-1.















