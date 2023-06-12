Menu
Sunil Chhetri Embraces Winning Goal Against Vanuatu With Special Celebration- WATCH Viral Video

By: admin

Date:


India captain Sunil Chhetri celebrated his 86th international goal with a special celebration as the Blue Tigers earned a hard-fought victory over Vanuatu in the ongoing Intercontinental Cup 2023

Intercontinental Cup 2023: Sunil Chhetri Embraces Winning Goal Against Vanuatu With Special Celebration- WATCH Viral Video. (Image: Twitter)

Bhubaneswar: India captain Sunil Chhetri celebrated his 86th international goal with a special celebration as the Blue Tigers earned a hard-fought victory over Vanuatu in the ongoing Intercontinental Cup 2023 on Monday at the Kalinga Stadium.

A match where Vanuatu showed tremendous grit in defence, Chhetri scored the winning goal in the 81st minute after perfectly chest trapping an in-swinging cross among the crowd of defenders inside the penalty box and volleying it with venomous power into the roof of the net to make it 1-0. Soon after netting in the all-important goal, he took the ball out of the net and put it inside his shirt, placed it against his stomach to make it look a womb. He then pointed towards the stands and gave a flying kiss to his wife, Sonam, who was seen cheering for her husband.

Almost all football fans know the meaning of this celebration and in the post-match presentation, the 38-year old confirmed that he and his wife are expecting a child.

”Me and my wife are expecting a baby, this is how she wanted me to announce – it’s for her and the baby. I just hope we got all the blessings and wishes”, Chhetri told.

With this victory, India currently top the table with 6 points, two points ahead of second-placed Lebanon. With 6 points under their belt. they’ve assured a top 2 finish, which actually put them through to the final.

The Blue Tigers next face Lebanon on Thursday, 15th June.










