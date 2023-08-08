Sunil Chhetri Pregnant Wife, Sonam Bhattacharya Hospitalized With Dengue

Home

Sonam, daughter of Mohun Bagan legend Subrata Bhattacharya and Chhetri got married in 2017 and are expecting their first child in September.

New Delhi: India football team captain Sunil Chettri’s pregnant wife, Sonam Bhattacharya was admitted with dengue to a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

As per various reports, Sonam’s oxygen saturation level dropped and had to be rushed to the hospital. But currently, she is doing fine and in stable condition. Recently, Bengaluru has seen a rise in dengue cases.

The 39-year old Indian football stalwart broke the news about his wife’s pregnancy during the Intercontinental Cup in June after scoring the winning goal for the Blue Tigers against Vanuatu in a group match.

Chhetri after netting in the goal, took the ball and placed it inside his jersey and adjusted with his stomach, so that it takes the shape of a womb. The Bengaluru FC man then gave a flying kiss to his wife, who was at the stands attending the match with other members of the family.

Chettri and Co, this year has been simply fantastic. They have featured in three home tournaments and won all of them without any defeat. First, they won the Tri-Nation Series in March, followed by the Intercontinental Cup in June and the prestigious SAFF Championship in the same month.

Chettri has been included in India’s Asian Games 2023 squad but he is not featuring for Bengaluru FC for the Durand Cup 2023. BFC won the Durand Cup last year.

Igor Stimac, coach of India football team revealed that Sunil will not be included in the Kings’ Cup Squad as he will be spending time with his wife.

”These are friendly games, so I don’t see any reason not to let our skipper stay near his wife,”Stimac told RevSportz.

Yesterday, Chhetri attended a high-performance level 3 coach certificate course at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) along with India cricketer KL Rahul and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) CEO Venky Mysore and interacted with the participants.















