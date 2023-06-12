Sunil Chhetri Propels Blue Tigers To 1-0 Victory

Home

India sealed their spot in the Intercontinental Cup 2023 Final after a hard-fought victory over Vanuatu on Tuesday at the Kalinga Stadium.

Bhubaneswar: India sealed their spot in the Intercontinental Cup 2023 Final after a hard-fought victory over Vanuatu on Monday at the Kalinga Stadium. The winning goal came from the foot of captain Sunil Chhetri, who extended his international goal-scoring tally to 86 strikes. The Blue Tigers next play Lebanon on Thursday, 15th June.

India Squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh and Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh and Rahul Bheke, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges and Nandha Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali and Ishan Pandita.

Vanuatu Squad: Anthony Tawia, Massing Kalotang, Brian Kaltak, Tasso Jeffery, James Chilia, Jason Thomas, Timothy Loic Messeck Boulet, Lee Taiwia, Raoul Coulon, Selwyn Vatu, Claude Aru, Alick John, Michel Coulon, Lency Philip, Joe Moses, Johnathan Spookey Jack, Goddin Tenene, Jean Pierre Taussi, Barry Kalpovi, John Well Wohale, Jordy Tasip, Alex Saniel, Azariah Soromon.


























