Sunil Chhetri Stars With Hattrick, Blue Tigers Trounce Shaheens 4-0

India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2023: Sunil Chhetri Stars With Hattrick, Blue Tigers Trounce Shaheens 4-0. Just three days after winning the Intercontinental Cup, the Indian senior men’s team will begin its campaign in the SAFF Championship 2023 against Pakistan in Group A at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

LIVE India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023 Score: Sunil Chhetri and Co Aim Bright Start Against Arch-Rivals.

LIVE | India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023

Bengaluru: Just three days after winning the Intercontinental Cup, the Indian senior men’s team will begin its campaign in the SAFF Championship 2023 against Pakistan in Group A at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Wednesday.

India Squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh and Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh and Rahul Bheke, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges and Nandha Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali and Ishan Pandita.










