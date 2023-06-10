Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Sunil Gavaskar Bashes Virat Kohli For Not Attempting Slip Catch On Day 4

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023: Sunil Gavaskar Bashes Virat Kohli For Not Attempting Slip Catch On Day 4

India were set a target of 444 runs in the fourth innings against Australia in WTC Final 2023.

Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli News, Virat Kohli Updates, Virat Kohli India, Virat Kohli Indian Cricketer, Virat Kohli for IND vs AUS, Virat Kohli at slip, Virat Kohli misses catch, Virat Kohli, WTC Final, WTC Final News, WTC Final Updates, WTC Final 2023, WTC Final Latest Updates, WTC Final India, WTC Final Between India and Australia, WTC Final for IND vs AUS, Ind vs Aus, India vs Australia, Indian Cricket Team, Sunil Gavaskar,
Virat Kohli reacts after missing a catch on Day 4. (Image: Twitter)

London: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara for not attempting a catch at the slip during Australia’s second innings on Day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) at the Oval on Saturday.

The incident happened while Umesh Yadav was bowling post lunch to Alex Carey. As the Australian edged the delivery, Kohli, standing at third slip, decided to back away from the catch assuming Pujara would go for the catch.

Pujara, who was standing in the second slip, also expected the same from Kohli and the ball travelled towards the boundary. Gavaskar, who was on air, targeted Kohli in particular and insisted it was his catch.

“It has happened many times in Indian cricket for this to be something to be laughed at. This was a catch. Virat Kohli moved to the other side, he should’ve moved to his right and towards the ball! It was his catch, because he is a right-hander,” Gavaskar said on air.

“Pujara is a right-hander as well, but this was towards his left,” added Gavaskar. Meanwhile, Australia declared their second innings at 270/8, setting India a mammoth 444 runs for victory. Earlier, India scored 296 runs in reply to Australia’s first innings total of 469.

The Indian top order consisting of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara faltered in the first innings but the quartet will have to pull up their in the fourth innings if India were to win the match or draw.

Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja played crucial knocks in the first innings and there will be expectations from the trio on Saturday and Sunday.










Source link

Previous article
Ajit Pawar breaks silence on appointment of Supriya Sule, Praful Patel as NCP presidents: ‘Happy’
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

.

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights