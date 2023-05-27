Home

Sunil Gavaskar Compares Hardik Pandya With MS Dhoni Says, Calmness That He Brings Into The Team Is Reminiscent Of MSD

Pandya led GT Played their debut season in 2022 and won the first title beating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets. Hardik had also captained team India in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma

Sunil Gavaskar Compares Hardik Pandya’s Captaincy With MS Dhoni

New Delhi: Cricketing great Sunil Gavaskar hailed Gujarat Titans opener, Hardik Pandya after his franchise beat Mumbai Indians in the must-win match at Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday and qualified to play the final of the cash-rich league for the second time in a row.

Former India World Cup winner compared Hardik Pandya’s captaincy with MS Dhoni. CSK skipper MSD is arguably the best captain for India till date as under his captaincy India won three ICC trophies. Gavaskar also reckoned that it’s a very good opportunity for Hardik Pandya to show how quickly he has learned, said Gavaskar on Star Sports.

“He (Hardik) has been very open about his admiration and affection for MSD, just like all those who have followed MSD’s career. When they go out to the toss, they will be very friendly and smiling all that. But when it comes to the match, it will be a completely different atmosphere. It’s a very good opportunity from Hardik Pandya to show how quickly he has learned.”

“When he was captaining for the first time last year, nobody knew what to expect because he has been one of the most exciting and excitable cricketer as well. But that excitable part, we have seen over the last year. The calmness that he brings into the team is reminiscent of MSD. This is a happy team, which is exactly what we see with CSK as well. Hardik has to take a lot of credit for that.”

Gujarat Titans will now face MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2023 final which is set to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat.















