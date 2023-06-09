Sunil Gavaskar Lavishes Praise On India Ex-Vice-Captain

Home

‘Ajinkya Rahane Reborn As A Test Player’: Sunil Gavaskar Lavishes Praise On India’s Ex-Vice-Captain

Ajinkya Rahane also achieved a mark of picking up 100 catches in Test match. He held on to the catch of Pat Cummins to achieve the feat as Australia was bowled out for 469.

London: Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar lavished huge praise on Ajinkya Rahane saying that the batter is prepared to take the attack to the bowling. In the ongoing World Test Championship Final 2023 India’s top batting order collapsed as no one failed to pass the 15-run mark against Australia.

After that a 71-run partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja kept India afloat till off-spinner Nathan Lyon took the latter out 15 minutes away from stumps, as Australia dominated another day of proceedings in the marquee clash, as 12 wickets fell on day two, compared to three scalps picked on day one.

Former India opener reckoned that this is different Rahane and he is prepared to attack the bowling.

“He has been in very good form in the IPL. We have seen a different Rahane. Somebody who is prepared to take the attack to the bowling. He used to do that earlier on as well. But you know after a while, when you are one of the main batters, the responsibility can be that you curb a few shots. But it’s almost like he has been reborn as a Test player. He last played a Test match in January 2022 against New Zealand if I’m correct. Then to come back now the way he has, he is looking good. He was a little bit of lucky with that no-ball being called. Every batter needs that little bit of luck. I’m hoping that he can carry on and take India to a total that is closer to Australia’s total,” said Gavaskar on Star sports.

Anjikya Rahane made a comeback to India after January 2022. Former India vice captain also achieved a mark of picking up 100 catches in Test match. He held on to the catch of Pat Cummins to achieve the feat as Australia was bowled out for 469.
















