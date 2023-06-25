Home

‘Give Them A Complete Break From Red-Ball Cricket’: Sunil Gavaskar On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli

India will play two Test matches against West Indies from July 17 to 25. Rohit Sharma will lead the team and Ajinkya Rahane announced as the vice captain.

New Delhi: India’s legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar opened up ahead of the West Indies series as the cricketer reckoned that this series was the ideal opportunity for the selectors to look at young cricketers. Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav are already dropped after India failed to win the World Test Championship Final 2023.

Former India captain hinted towards Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as both of them have been playing non-stop cricket since the home series against Australia.

“The WTC is gone, we missed out there but the next big thing is the ODI World Cup. I would have preferred the big boys to be given a complete break from Test cricket. Look at only the 50-over format and maybe T20s too as it is the abbreviated version. I would have only wanted them to focus on white-ball cricket. They have been playing non-stop cricket since October-November last year. And apart from injury breaks, they have not really got long breaks. So give them a complete break from red-ball cricket. The certainties who would be playing the 50-over World Cup. You have given Shami a break so maybe the others too,” Gavaskar told Sports Today.

“There was a very good chance to try and look at the next rung of cricketers. Because if there was any tour where you could have made some sort of experiments then it was the West Indies. They are not the same force anymore. Therefore, blooding in the younger players would have been the right way,” Gavaskar said.

“Give them a break till the end of July. Now apparently, this team is going to go for warm-up matches and all on the 1st and 2nd of July. So they will have a barely 20-day break. Why not give them 40 days? So that they come back for the white-ball formats completely fresh.

“This tour of the West Indies is not going to tell us anything new about the established players. Whether they will be there two years down the line for the WTC final, I don’t know. So a wonderful opportunity was missed,” Gavaskar added.















