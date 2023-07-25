Home

Sunil Gavaskar Questions BCCI For Unnecessarily Picking Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli For Tests vs Windies

WI vs IND: As per Gavaskar, the selectors could have rested the two senior cricketers and picked a couple of youngsters.

Trinidad: Even before the Windies tour started, former India opener Sunil Gavaskar had shown his unhappiness over the selection of senior cricketers, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Now that the two Tests are over, Gavaskar has the same question. As per Gavaskar, the selectors could have rested the two senior cricketers and picked a couple of youngsters.

“The runs scored by Rohit and Kohli against this West indies attack begs the question what did the selectors learn that they didn’t know already. Wouldn’t it have been better to try out some youngsters and see how they take to Test cricket or is it that the selectors don’t want any sort of challenge from the younger lot to the established players,” he wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

“Now that Ajit Agarkar has come on board as the Chairman of the selection committee let’s see if there is going to be any change in the approach to building a team for the future or if it’s going to be the same old story of the Indian team being the bridesmaid but not the bride,” he added.

Meanwhile, India won the two-match series 1-0 against the West Indies after heavy rain did not allow any play on the fifth and final day of the second Test on Monday. India, who won the first Test by an innings and 141 runs to take a 1-0 lead, had declared their second innings at 181 for 2 on day four to set the West Indies an imposing target of 365 runs to win the match and level the two-match series, which is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

However, torrential rain didn't allow any play on the fifth day as the Test was eventually called off. After a rain-marred fourth day, the West Indies were 76 for two in their second innings. Jermaine Blackwood (20) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (24) were out in the middle at the close of fourth day's play.
















