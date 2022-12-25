The third day of the second Take a look at between India and Bangladesh was witness to some poor fielding by Indian gamers on Saturday. Bangladesh set India a 145-run goal in Mirpur. Litton (73) top-scored for them because the hosts notched 231 within the second innings. Litton rode his luck in an innings the place he was dropped twice by Kohli – first off Axar Patel after which Ravichandran Ashwin. Each of them have been robust probabilities. He was stationed on the slips. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was in no way impressed with the slip-catching strategy of Staff India.

Gavaskar stated whereas commentating for official broadcasters Sony Sports activities Community how Indians do not “crouch low for spinners. They stand too upright with arms on knees. It is stunning that their coach is Rahul Dravid, who might be the one Indian with greater than 200 catches and an ideal catcher…”

The legendary batter was additionally not in favour of Axar Patel being despatched forward of Virat Kohli at No. 4. India have been tottering at 45/4 at stumps, whereas Kohli gone.

“It would not ship good alerts to Kohli. To the world’s greatest batsman that you simply bat down. Except Kohli himself requested for it; then it is completely different matter. We do not know what occurred in change room. But it surely’s arduous to know. Axar has performed nicely, after all,” Gavaskar stated.

“No matter left-hander or not, let Rishabh Pant come into bat subsequent tomorrow. Let this left-hand right-hand experiment cease.”

India at present lead the two-match sequence in opposition to 1-0 after profitable the primary Take a look at comfortably.

