Sunil Gavaskar TROLLED For Criticising Naveen-ul-Haqs Celebration Amid LSG Bowlers Controversy With Virat Kohli

Stating that he should not have celebrated that way, Gavaskar said that way he would miss being applauded.

Gavaskar TROLLED (Image: ANI/PTI)

Chennai: From his ‘shut ear’ celebration to getting trolled after Lucknow Super Giants lost the Eliminator against Mumbai Indians, Naveen-ul-Haq had a field day at Chepauk on Wednesday. Naveen was subject to ‘Kohli, Kohli’ chants by the Chepauk crowd. So, after he picked up the wicket of Rohit Sharma – he brought out a new celebration – where he shut his ears. This style of celebrating did not go down well with former India opener Sunil Gavaskar. Stating that he should not have celebrated that way, Gavaskar said that way he would miss being applauded.

“He has had issues with the crowd. You should not celebrate by chucking your ears. This is the time he has got a wicket. He has got to listen to the applause. When somebody scores a hundred also, don’t chuck your ears. Listen to the applause, chuck your hand behind the ears and say ‘hello, now can I hear you?’. That’s how the celebration should be. That’s old me saying this, by the way,” Gavaskar said.

His comments have now drawn backlash on social space:

Despite Naveen’s good show with the ball where he picked up four wickets for 34 runs in fours, Naveen ended up on the losing side as Lucknow lost the match by 81 runs.










