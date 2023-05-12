 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
16.8 C
New York

Sunrisers Hyderabad Batters Gear Up For A Tough Test Against Lucknow Super Giants Spin Bowlers

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 12 min.
.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Batters Gear Up For A Tough Test Against Lucknow Super Giants Spin Bowlers

LSG, having lost two of their last three matches, will take a huge step forward if they happen to get past Aiden Markram’s team, which is languishing in ninth place in the 10-team table.



Published: May 12, 2023 2:22 PM IST


By PTI

LSG vs SRH, LSG vs SRH news, LSG vs SRH live scores, LSG vs SRH live updates, LSG vs SRH live streaming, LSG vs SRH live online score, LSG vs SRH playing XI, LSG vs SRH toss, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Schedule, IPL 2023 Results, Cricket News, Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match updates, Lucknow Super Giants in IPL, Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023, Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Abdul Samaad, Krunal Pandya, lsg vs srh, lsg vs srh prediction, ipl lsg vs srh, lsg vs srh 2023, lsg vs srh wpl, lsg vs srh tickets, lsg vs srh Ekana Stadium tickets, lsg vs srh Ekana Stadium, lsg vs srh all match scorecard, lsg vs srh analysis, lsg versus srh live score, lsg vs srh book tickets, lsg vs srh bookmyshow, lsg vs srh betting tips, lsg vs srh batting order, lsg vs srh best player, lsg vs srh betting odds, lsg vs srh best dream11 team, lsg vs srh betting, lsg vs srh batting order today match, lsg vs srh bowling, lsg vs mi dream11 best team today, lsg vs mi player battle, lsg vs mi tickets booking, lsg vs mi scorecard, lsg vs mi batting order, lsg vs mi best player, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravi Bishnoi vs Lucknow Super Giants , Ravi Bishnoi in IPL 2023, Ravi Bishnoi in IPL, Ravi Bishnoi batting stats in IPL 2023, Ravi Bishnoi figures in IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Match Preview LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 Match Preview LSG vs SRH News, IPL 2023 Match Preview LSG vs SRH Latest News, IPL 2023 Match Preview LSG vs SRH Updates, IPL 2023 Match Preview LSG vs SRH Latest Updates, IPL 2023 Match Preview LSG vs SRH Latest feeds, IPL 2023 Match Preview LSG vs SRH Feeds
IPL 2023:Sunrisers Hyderabad batters gear up for Lucknow Super Giants spin test. (Pic: IPL)

Hyderabad: Lucknow Super Giants will be itching to get back to winning ways against a buoyant Sunrisers Hyderabad with young wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi holding the key in a must-win IPL game here on Saturday.

LSG, having lost two of their last three matches, will take a huge step forward if they happen to get past Aiden Markram’s team, which is languishing in ninth place in the 10-team table.

The Krunal Pandya-led team is currently fifth with 11 points and is very much there in the playoff mix.

However, on an Uppal track that has produced middling team totals, the role of spinners will be paramount, and that’s where Bishnoi, veteran ‘Impact Sub’ Amit Mishra, and skipper Krunal himself come into the picture.

The spin troika will have its task cut out against a Hyderabad line-up whose batting will be dependent on their three overseas recruits — Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and Glenn Phillips.

Phillips is a new entrant into the playing XI after Rs 13.25 crore by Harry Brook’s underwhelming returns of 163 runs in the first nine games.

With his fast googlies Bishnoi, the team’s best bowler with 12 wickets, could trouble the overseas trio while Mishra’s guile and Krunal’s steady wicket-to-wicket bowling could be key against the ‘Orange Army’.

In Hyderabad, the track is a bit on the slower side and the spinners, who bowl at a higher speed, will certainly have an advantage over others.

If one compares man to man, LSG’s spinners are better placed since SRH already is hamstrung by Washington Sundar’s pullout from the tournament. The only spinner doing well for them consistently is Mayank Markande, who has 11 wickets from eight games at an economy rate of 7.31.

Hyderabad, which looked like a good team on paper, has suffered on many counts but primarily due to the loss of form of two premier Indian batters Mayank Agarwal (9 matches 187 runs) and Rahul Tripathi (10 matches, 237 runs). Their poor strike rates of 114.02 and 127.41 tell the whole story.

In fact, except for Klaasen (185.34), the only other top-order batter with a 150-plus strike rate is southpaw opener Abhishek Sharma (152.63).

As far as LSG’s batting is concerned, regular skipper KL Rahul’s injury has proved to be a blessing in disguise with both Quinton de Kock and Kyle Mayers attacking from the word go.

However, down the order, Marcus Stoinis (239 at a strike rate of 139) and Nicholas Pooran (248 at 160), despite having the odd good knocks under their belt, need to do more.

Ayush Badoni (212 at 147 SR) has also been very effective, but it is the slow tracks of Lucknow that have impeded the team’s success with the bat.

The away match will certainly provide the team with an opportunity to make optimum utilization of their batting firepower, but they will also have the canny seam duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan to contend with.

Teams (from):

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Tanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, and Anmolpreet Singh.

Lucknow Super Giants: Krunal Pandya (captain), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Amit Mishra, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Naveen ul Haq, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Karan Sharma, Yudhvir Charak, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Mark Wood, Swapnil Singh, Manan Vohra, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Karun Nair, and Mayank Yadav.

The match starts 3:30 pm IST.










Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

s

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh

Verified by MonsterInsights