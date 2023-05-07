Home

live

Rajasthan vs Hyderabad IPL 2012, Match 52: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Rajasthan Royals By 4 Wickets. Bruised and battered in their last game, Rajasthan Royals would look for a much-improved effort from the batting unit against Sunrisers Hyderabad in order to avoid a hat-trick of defeats in the IPL.

Rajasthan Royals VS Sunrisers Hyderabad 214/2 (20.0) 211/6 (19.5) Run Rate: (Current: 10.64) SRH need 4 runs in 1 ball at 24 rpo Last Wicket: Glenn Phillips c Shimron Hetmyer b Kuldip Yadav 25 (7) – 196/6 in 18.5 Over Abdul Samad 11* (6) 0x4, 1×6 Marco Jansen 3 (2) 0x4, 0x6 Sandeep Sharma (3.5-0-42-0)* Kuldip Yadav (4-0-50-1)

Jaipur: Bruised and battered in their last game, Rajasthan Royals would look for a much-improved effort from the batting unit against Sunrisers Hyderabad in order to avoid a hat-trick of defeats in the IPL here on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Joe Root, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif, Jason Holder, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Vivrant Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav.











