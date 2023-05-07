 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Rajasthan Royals By 4 Wickets

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 13 min.
.


live

Rajasthan vs Hyderabad IPL 2012, Match 52: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Rajasthan Royals By 4 Wickets. Bruised and battered in their last game, Rajasthan Royals would look for a much-improved effort from the batting unit against Sunrisers Hyderabad in order to avoid a hat-trick of defeats in the IPL.

Abdul Samad

11* (6) 0x4, 1×6

Marco Jansen

3 (2) 0x4, 0x6

Sandeep Sharma

(3.5-0-42-0)*

Kuldip Yadav

(4-0-50-1)

RR vs SRH, LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Rajasthan Royals Aim To Move Up The Table.



  • 11:09 PM IST


    LIVE RR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad have won this game!! 17 runs have been chased down in the final over. SRH 217/6 (20)



  • 11:02 PM IST


    LIVE RR vs SRH, IPL 2023: 17 runs needed from the final over for Hyderabad to win this encounter!



  • 10:05 PM IST


    LIVE RR vs SRH, IPL 2023: 9 overs gone, Hyderabad are now at 73/1. SRH 73/1 (9)



  • 9:36 PM IST


    LIVE RR vs SRH, IPL 2023: 3 overs gone, Sunrisers Hyderabad are now at 22/0. SRH 22/0 (3)



  • 9:21 PM IST


    LIVE RR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals put up a target of 214/2 after 20 overs of play. RR 214/2 (20)



  • 8:48 PM IST


    LIVE RR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Buttler is inching closer to his hundred and captain Samson is touching distance of his fifty. RR 182/1 (16.5)



  • 7:58 PM IST


    LIVE RR vs SRH, IPL 2023: OUT!! Jaiswal departs!! Marco Jansen strikes for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rajasthan are now at 54/1. RR 54/1 (5)



  • 7:47 PM IST


    LIVE RR vs SRH, IPL 2023: 3 overs gone, Rajasthan are now at 34/0. RR 34/0 (3)



  • 7:36 PM IST


    LIVE RR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler open innings for Rajasthan Royals. After 1 over of play, the home-side now stand at 9/0. RR 9/0 (1)



  • 7:12 PM IST


    LIVE RR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan.




LIVE | Rajasthan Royals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 Score

Jaipur: Bruised and battered in their last game, Rajasthan Royals would look for a much-improved effort from the batting unit against Sunrisers Hyderabad in order to avoid a hat-trick of defeats in the IPL here on Sunday.

Also Read:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Joe Root, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif, Jason Holder, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Vivrant Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav.




Published Date: May 7, 2023 11:10 PM IST



Updated Date: May 7, 2023 11:10 PM IST







