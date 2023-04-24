Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023, Match 34 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 7:30 PM IST April 24, Monday SRH vs DC Live Streaming

Home

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 34: SRH vs DC Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today's Match, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 7:30 PM IST April 24, Monday

With a tight four-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday, Delhi Capitals finally managed to get off the mark in terms of wins on the points table. Sunrisers Hyderabad have slumped to back-to-back defeats after it seemed their campaign had taken off. They currently occupy the penultimate spot on the table with four points from six games. The Orange Army has looked good on paper but their batting has failed them. Their batters have neither been able to chase nor put up a good total in the previous two games they lost.

Match Details

Match: SRH vs DC, Match 34, IPL

Date & Time: April 24, 7:30 PM

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema.

SRH vs DC Dream11 Team

Phil Salt, David Warner, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande.

Captain: Rahul Tripathi, Vice-Captain: Mitchell Marsh.

SRH vs DC Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw/Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Phil Salt (wk), Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje and Mukesh Kumar.











