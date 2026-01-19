Super Week in the Bay Area isn’t just hosting the biggest game in sports — it’s becoming the epicenter of culture, competition, innovation, and star power. SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — From celebrity-filled tournaments and exclusive VIP experiences to immersive fan expos and community-driven events, Super Week in the Bay Area will deliver a full-throttle celebration that goes far beyond kickoff. So mark your calendar and go to our site to purchase your tickets to Super Week 2026 Bay Area !The official Super Week experience features a lineup built for fans, families, business leaders, and legends alike: MomoCon EXP Sunday, 2/1/26: The Bay Area’s creative energy meets Super Bowl excitement at MomoCon EXP , where gaming / esports, comics, anime, pop culture, and sports fandom collide. This interactive fan experience brings nonstop action, special guests, vendors, and high-energy moments designed for every generation of fans. This “taste of the original MomoCon” pop-up event in the Bay Area, is bringing a MomoCon Celebrity and fan-favorite to help with the Cosplay Contest – Joshua Duart – Cosplay Guest & Cosplay Contest Emcee. Adding excitement to an already great event, is an esports tournament, presented by Gordon Hinkle, Owner of The Neighborhood Esports, and our confirmed Celebrity Gamers that will play against the audience are:
- Jeff Garcia – San Francisco 49ers Alumni
- Marlon Moore- San Francisco 49ers Alumni
- Ruthie Bolton – 2xOlympic Gold Medalist & Sacramento Monarchs Alumni (WNBA)
- Troy Teal – Pro Golfer and Trick-Shot Master (PGA)
- Tyson Ross – San Francisco Giants Alumni
- Sergio Romo – San Francisco Giants Alumni
- JT Snow- San Francisco Giants Alumni
- Ray Durham- San Francisco Giants Alumni
- Gerhig Dieter- Kansas City Chiefs Alumni
- Aquib Talib – Los Angeles Rams Alumni
- TJ Ward – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Alumni
- Terron Ward- Atlanta Falcons Alumni
- Geneo Riley- Detroit Lions Alumni
- Maurice Jones Drew – Jacksonville Jaguars Alumni
- Gary Payton – Miami Heat Alumni (NBA)
- Pat Gomez- San Diego Padres Alumni (MLB)
- Gordon Hinkle- Founder, The Neighborhood Esports
- Monica Sudduth- Vice President, UNCF- Western Region
- Jonathan Beane- Senior Vice President & Chief of Diversity & Inclusion, NFL
- Erica Brown- Deputy Chief, San Francisco Fire Department
- Piper Overstreet-White- Senior Vice President of Government & Community Relations, Las Vegas Raiders
- Jimmie Bell- Prospeak’s NFL Ambassador
- David Desrochers- President, NFLPA- Orange County
- Emeree Patterson- NFL Alumni & NFL Players Choir
- Larry Grant – San Francisco 49ers Alumni
- Kelly Cole- “The Publisher”, For Pro Athletes
- Kelsey Nicole Nelson – Award Winning Sports Journalist
- Chris Broussard- Founder, The K.I.N.G. Movement (Sponsor)
- Darrin Gray- Co-Founder, Pro Player Prayer Project (Sponsor)
- Bobby Bell- NFL Alumni & Hall of Famer
- Jimbo Covert- NFL Alumni & Hall of Famer
- Devin Hester- NFL Alumni & Hall of Famer
- Anthony Munoz- NFL Alumni & Hall of Famer
- Dave Robinson- NFL Alumni & Hall of Famer
- Kurt Warner- NFL Alumni & Hall of Famer
- Ron Yary- NFL Alumni & Hall of Famer
