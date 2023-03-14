Home

Viral

Superdad Teaching Daughter Acrobats Is Oh-So Beautiful | Watch Viral Video

The video we are sharing with you shows one such special bond between a father and his daughter.

Superdad Teaching Daughter Acrobats Is Oh So Beautiful | Watch Viral Video

Starting this one with a fabulous quote about dads: To a girl, a father is her first love; to a boy, a father is his first hero.

Viral Video: It is said, and in a very high probability that for a girl, her father is a superhero. There are so many stories of women achievers who have attributed it all to their dads. The video we are sharing with you shows one such special bond between a father and his daughter. The video shows a man and his little daughter in a park and the man is giving her lessons if body control and balancing. He picks her up and rests her head down on his palm. Then after a few moves like that of a cheerleader, he puts her down and they both look very happy.

The video is shared on Twitter by Next Level Skills @NextSkillslevel with the caption, “Father is a acrobat. His daughter inherited all his talent genes.”

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

Father is a acrobat. His daughter inherited all his talent genes. pic.twitter.com/ER4RDrTIam — Next Level Skills (@NextSkillslevel) March 13, 2023

Sometime back, we shared a video about a group of kindergarten girls who are about to start a dance performance on the stage. But the leader of the group develops stage fright and starts crying, falling on the stage floor. The instructor tries to help her up but she is not ready. Then emerges a man on the stage. The girl looks at the man and stops crying. The man, with the infant firmly and safely held in one arm, holds the tiny hand of the little girl and starts dancing with her, the very same steps that she had been rehearsing. The man twists and twirls and the girl follows his moves, now brimming with confidence. He stays and dances with her for the entire performance while the audience gives them a huge round of applause.

The man was the little girl’s dad who made sure that his little princess is not alone during the time she needed him the most and he did an extraordinary job that words are not capable to express but many daughters out there can feel, connect, and identify with it.











