Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Suresh Raina Finds New Love In Amsterdam, Takes Passion For Food To Next Level

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Suresh Raina Finds New Love In Amsterdam, Takes Passion For Food To Next Level

Suresh Raina retired from international cricket in on August 15, 2020. He was also a part of the Indian team that won the 2011 World Cup at home.

Suresh Raina's new love, Suresh Raina opens restaurant, Suresh Raina restaurant, Suresh Raina opens indian restaurant in amsterdam, Suresh Raina's new venture, Suresh Raina news, Suresh Raina updates, Suresh Raina family, Suresh Raina business, Suresh Raina wife, Suresh Raina net worth, Suresh Raina restaurant name, Suresh Raina,
Suresh Raina poses in front of his new restaurant in Amsterdam. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina started his second innings in Amsterdam as the southpaw followed his passion for food and cooking to open Raina Indian Restaurant in the Dutchland.

Taking to social media, the former Chennai Super Kings stalwart announced his new venture on Friday. “I am absolutely ecstatic to introduce Raina Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam, where my passion for food and cooking takes center stage!,” Raina tweeted.

“Over the years, you’ve seen my love for food and witnessed my culinary adventures, and now, I am on a mission to bring the most authentic and genuine flavors from different parts of India straight to Europe’s heart,” he added.

“Join me on this extraordinary gastronomic journey as we embark on a flavorsome adventure together. Stay tuned for tantalizing updates, sneak peeks of our mouthwatering creations, and the grand unveiling of Raina Indian Restaurant! #RainaAmsterdam #CulinaryAdventure #PrideOfIndianFlavors,” stated the 2011 Word Cup winner.










Source link

Previous article
Mukesh Kumar Vows To Extract Much From Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma In West Indies Tour
Next article
Uttarakhand Premier League to have talent from Mumbai Indians
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights