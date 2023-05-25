Home

Suresh Raina Praises Akash Madhwal, Terms Mumbai Indians Pacer’s 5/5 Vs LSG As Best Since 2008

The 29-year-old engineer picked up his first five-wicket haul in T20 cricket. Also, the star pacer equalled the record of the legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble by bowling the most economical spell of 5/5 against LSG in the history of the cash-rich league.

Akash Madhwal was the man of the match for Mumbai Indians against LSG in IPL 2023 Eliminator. (Image: IANS)

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Suresh Raina praised Mumbai Indians pacer Akash Madhwal for his match-winning figures of 5/5 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Eliminator at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old engineer-turned cricketer, who picked up his maiden fifer in T20 cricket also equalled legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble’s record of most economical spell in the history of IPL. Raina credited the Mumbai Indians support staff in showing their faith on the youngster. “What’s best was that he got a chance to bowl with the new ball.

“They trusted him after he bowled well at Wankhede. All credit should go to his coaching staff. His run-up is great. I haven’t seen a bowling performance like this since 2008. He’s an uncapped player who hasn’t even played much, but taking five wickets in a qualifier? Sensational performance.”

Madhwal is having a dream season in IPL 2023, and played seven matches for the five-time champions, taking 13 wickets with an average of 12.85. With no Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah and Jhye Richardson, Madhwal showed tremendous grit and confidence in getting the job done for Mumbai Indians and captain Rohit Sharma.

Meanwhile, Madhwal doesn’t want to be called as Bumrah’s replacement and want’s to create a name for himself. “I am trying my best to fulfil the responsibilities given to me by the team. I am not Bumrah’s replacement but I’m trying my best to do what I can,” Madhwal said after the LSG win.

Mumbai Indians will take on the defending champion Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. The winner of that match will play the final against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. CSK had defeated Titans to qualify for the final directly.

(Written By Utkarsh Rathour)
















