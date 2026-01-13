NEW YORK

Surf Dating x HYROX



/PRNewswire/ — Today, Surf Dating joins an elite roster of brands as an Official National Partner in North America for HYROX, The World Series of Fitness Racing. Through this partnership, Surf offers its users a new way to connect with available singles offline and pursue authentic connections with at least one thing in common, guaranteed. Enno Eller, Sales Director at HYROX comments on the partnership: "HYROX brings together people who share a commitment to training, performance and community. Surf is a natural partner in helping our athletes translate those shared values into meaningful connections beyond race day." Surf was designed for users to spend less time on the app and more time on dates, offering users the opportunity to see all available singles in a grid-style view without endless swiping, and a filtering option to sort by fitness preferences and interests like pickleball, backpacking, and concerts not hidden behind a paywall. Now, as part of their partnership, when filtering on Surf you can select HYROX to see only other singles competing in or training for upcoming races. HYROX offers the opportunity for participants to race as a single or as part of a doubles pair. At upcoming United States and Canada races, Surf will host interactive opportunities as well as provide "singles" wristbands for participating singles. As part of the partnership and Surf's commitment to spending more time developing in-person and authentic connections, they'll host pre-race shakeout runs, singles recovery events, and official after party and 9th station in HYROX's 8-station race. You can visit Surf at select HYROX North American race locations in early 2026 including Phoenix, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., Miami Beach, Houston, New York City, and Ottawa. Founded in 2024, Surf Dating is a New York-based app helping singles find genuine connections faster. With a unique grid layout, human verification, and advanced filtering, Surf puts users in control—so they can spend less time scrolling and more time dating. HYROX is a global ecosystem of events, training, and coaching designed to inspire and impact 100 million lives. Built around a unique race format of 8 x 1 km runs and 8 workout stations, HYROX has established the gold standard in fitness racing and is driving toward Olympic recognition. By connecting the world's gym communities through the transformative power of training and competition, HYROX is the cultural heartbeat of fitness.