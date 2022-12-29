Suryakumar, Mandhana nominated for ICC T20 Cricketer of the 12 months awards

Swashbuckling Indian batters Suryakumar Yadav and Smriti Mandhana have been on Thursday nominated for the lads’s and girls’s T20 Cricketer of the 12 months awards, respectively, for his or her exploits in 2022.

Suryakumar has been nominated alongside T20 World Cup-winning England all-rounder Sam Curran, Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and Zimbabwe’s batting all-rounder Sikandar Raza for the highest honours within the males’s class.

Pakistan bowling all-rounder Nida Dar, New Zealand’s Sophie Devine and Australian Tahlia Mcgrath will give Mandhana competitors within the girls’s class.

Suryakumar had a sensational 2022 within the shortest format of the sport, changing into simply the second batter to attain greater than 1000 runs in a yr within the format.

He ended the yr as the best run-getter, scoring 1164 runs at a ridiculous strike-rate of 187.43. His tally of 68 sixes within the calendar yr in T20s is the best anybody has recorded within the format in a yr by a good distance.

Suryakumar’s unimaginable consistency within the format is mirrored in his common which stood within the mid-40s. With two a whole lot and 9 half-centuries within the yr, Yadav was the standout males’s T20 batter.

Within the T20 World Cup in Australia, he recorded three fifties in six innings, averaging almost 60 within the event whereas going at a strike-rate of 189.68. He continued his stellar yr after the event too, recording his second hundred in T20s within the yr within the bilateral sequence in New Zealand.

The yr additionally noticed Suryakumar grow to be the top-ranked males’s T20 batter, reaching a career-high 890 ranking factors.

Mandhana on prime once more

Final yr’s ICC girls’s T20 Cricketer of the 12 months, Mandhana was as soon as once more an image of consistency within the shortest format.

From smashing the quickest fifty by an India lady (off simply 23 balls) to breaching the 2500-run mark in T20s, Mandhana loved a superb run this yr.

She left her mark on the Commonwealth Video games, the T20 Asia Cup and a memorable five-match dwelling sequence towards Australia in direction of the enterprise finish of a fruitful yr.

Mandhana’s most enjoyable innings of 2022 got here within the second T20 of the bilateral sequence towards Australia in December.

In entrance of over 47,000 spectators – the best turnout for a girls’s cricket match in India – on the DY Patil stadium in Mumbai, Mandhana smacked a 49-ball 79 whereas chasing Australia’s 187/1.

She was India’s top-scorer within the match, taking the match to the very finish as India arrange a brilliant over conflict after levelling the scores at 187/5.

Within the tremendous over, India got here out to bat first and scored a aggressive complete of 20/1, out of which Mandhana scored 13 off the final three balls (4, 6, 3).

This turned out to be a complete effectively sufficient for India as they restricted Australia to 16/1, sealing a memorable win in entrance of a roaring crowd.