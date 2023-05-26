Home

IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav Bamboozles Mumbai Indians Teammate Tilak Varma With ‘Lemon’ Prank- Watch VIRAL Video

Tilak was taking a nice nap with his mouth open during MI’s flight journey and SKY decided to prank his teammate by a squeezing a lemon into the 20-year old’s mouth.

IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav Bamboozles Mumbai Indians Teammate Tilak Varma With ‘Lemon’ Prank- Watch VIRAL Video. (Image: Screengrab- Mumbai Indians)

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians’ star batter Suryakumar Yadav pulled off a hilarious prank on teammate Tilak Varma on Thursday ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 match against defending champions Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Yadav, who is known for bamboozling the best of bowlers in the cricket field has now taken his own mate Tilak Verma by surprise after pulling off a lemon prank, which we have seen time and again on social media reels.

In split seconds, the young batter was taken by surprise, trying to get hold of things what just happened and Surya and the other members of the team had a good laugh about it.

The video posted by Mumbai Indians from their social media handle has now gone viral.

The Paltans after a disastrous IPL 2022, came back in style in 2023 by qualifying for the Play-offs and they are now one step away from qualifying for the Final. Suryakumar has been Mumbai’s highest run-getter in the ongoing season, while veteran spinner Piyush Chawla tops the most wickets list for the 5-time champions.

Mumbai defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs, thanks to a brilliant display from their bowlers. Now they have to overcome the Gujarat hurdle, who are at the same time, looking to reach a second consecutive Indian Premier League final.















