Suryakumar’s first assignment is the three T20Is in Sri Lanka on June 27, 28 and 30, which is also the first assignment of India’s new coach Gautam Gambhir . It’s also seen as the first step towards building for the next T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in 2026. While Hardik is part of the T20I squad, Shubman Gill has been named vice-captain.