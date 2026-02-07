Home

Indian captain and one of the finest batters of all time. Suryakumar Yadav shares something important about team India’s playing XI ahead of the first T20I against the USA in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.Team India will play their first match of the tournament against the USA on Saturday, February 7. However, the skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, said that star Indian wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan will open the batting in the tournament and will not bat below number three. “He would not play below number three”.However, this statement by Suryakumar Yadav might end discussion of choosing between Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson. Before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, team India faced New Zealand in a T20I series, where Sanju Samson showcased a poor batting performance and made his chances low to be added to the playing XI. In five match series, Samson scored only 46 runs. On the other hand, the man in form, Ishan Kishan, showcased great batting performances, as in the four matches, Kishan scored 215 runs at a brilliant strike rate, including a century and a fifty.Speaking about his performance against South Africa in the warm-up game, he opened the innings for the Indian team and continued his form as in the T20I series against New Zealand. Kishan became a headache for the South African bowling-up as he smashed 53 runs off 20 balls with two fours and seven sixes. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav praised Ishan Kishan and declared his chances to open in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. “Definitely (on if Ishan will open). The way he has played cricket in the last five T20s, it was an international game, so he show a lot. But if you look at the domestic cricket he was playing. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 (517 runs in 10 innings with two centuries and two fifties). He batted like this in that too. And he came here and carried the same thing.” “Even though he got an opportunity at number 3, he opened in the warm-up game yesterday. So I hope he keeps batting like this. Whatever position he plays. He won’t play below 3, but whatever opportunity he gets, he will keep batting like this,” he added.

