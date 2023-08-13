Suryakumar Yadav Faces Heat For Not Asking Shubman Gill to Take DRS During 5th T20I Between India-West Indies

Home

Suryakumar Yadav Faces Heat For Not Asking Shubman Gill to Take DRS During Series Decider | VIRAL TWEETS

WI vs Ind, 5th T20I: Surya reckoned that was hitting the stumps and hence Gill did not take the DRS.

Florida: Young Shubman Gill would have wanted to carry on the good form from the penultimate T20I versus West Indies in the series decider at Lauderhill in Florida on Sunday, but that did not happen as he perished early. Trying to play a sweep shot against Akeal Hossain, Gill missed it completely and the umpire raised his finger. Gill looked at his non-striker Suryakumar Yadav for suggestion. Surya reckoned that was hitting the stumps and hence Gill did not take the DRS. Later, replays showed that the ball was missing the leg-stump. Suryakumar is now facing the heat after Gill perished for nine runs.

Here are some of the reactions:

Surya robbed gill — Viratkohlifanclub (@Viratko06270240) August 13, 2023

I blame Surya for gills wicket — VISHU. (@WAS_VISHU) August 13, 2023

@ShubmanGill bro “atleast” u learn to use the DRS system properly because umpires yet to learn it.

It was a stupid thing not to use DRS n. It was not out. @surya_14kumar misguided Gill.

Whether player appeals for DRS or not, if it’s not out, call him back to bat, it’s fair. — Maddy (@Dev_Kul) August 13, 2023

Gill out ,whose https://t.co/QCb4oSUbJK it Surya’s..Fuse I was aware that ball is traveling way outside.Surya , perhaps,tried to stop,but Gill started walking unnecessarily.Unforced mistake. — कु.प्रणवीर सिँह Ku.Pranveer Singh (@PranaviraSimha) August 13, 2023

At the time of filing the copy, India had recovered and were going great at 65 for two in eight overs. Tilak Varma and Surya have got their eye in.

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar















