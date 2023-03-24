Home

Suryakumar Yadav Gets Yuvraj Singh Backing, Says ‘Surya Will Rise Again’

Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for first-ball ducks in all the three games against Australia in the recenetly-concluded ODI series that India lost 1-2.

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has come in support of Suryakumar Yadav who is going through a tough phase in one-day cricket and stated the right-hander is a key player for the national side in the World Cup at home later this year.

Yuvraj’s statement comes in after Suryakumar, who is T20Is No.1 batter, scored three golden ducks in the ODI series against Australia that the hosts lost 1-2.

Every sports person goes thru ups & downs in their career! We’ve all experienced it at sum point. I believe @surya_14kumar is a key player for India 🇮🇳 & will play an imp role in the #WorldCup if given the opportunities. Let’s back our players coz our Surya 🌞 will rise again 💯 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 24, 2023

Suryakumar has been in tremendous form in the 2022 in the shortest format of the game with 1164 runs in 31 T20Is including two centuries and nine fifties. He carried the form in 2023 scoring 267 runs in six games.

With no Shreyas Iyer against Australia in the ODIs, it was a perfect platform for Suryakumar to cement his place in the 50-over format side considering the World Cup fast approaching later in the year.

