Home

Sports

Suryakumar Yadav INJURED? MI Star Hurt While Attempting to Take Catch of Axar Patel | WATCH

IPL 2023: Seemed like Suryakumar was late in closing his fists to take the catch. The ball went for a six and Suryakumar was quickly attended to by the medical team.

Suryakumar Yadav injures himself while attempting to take a catch (Image: Twitter Screenshot)

Delhi: In what would come as a piece of bad news for Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar Yadav hurt himself while attempting to take a catch against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Tuesday. The incident took place in the 17th over when Axar Patel hit the ball and it looked like an easy catch. Seemed like Suryakumar was late in closing his fists to take the catch and may have lost it in the lights. The ball went for a six and Suryakumar was quickly attended to by the medical team who took him out of the ground. There is no official word on his injury as yet.

Here is the clip of what exactly transpired. The clip is being watched by fans and has hence gone viral in no time:

Suryakumar Yadav seems to have hurt himself while attempting that catch of Axar Patel! #DCvMI #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/0m06aQKbFy — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) April 11, 2023

“Mumbai would be worried about Suryakumar’s status,” former India cricketer Anil Kumble.

It would be interesting to see if Surya comes out to bat or not. He should come out in all probability. He has not been in good form lately, and he would like to turn things around here.

At the time of filing the copy, the Capitals were 166 for seven in the 19th over. David Warner top scored with 51 off 47 balls.

DC vs MI Playing 11 Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff











