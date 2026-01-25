Home

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Match Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav-led India eye another dominant show vs Black Caps

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Live Score: As the series shifts to Guwahati for the third game, Suryakumar Yadav-led will be looking to deliver another commanding performance and seal the series.



liveWith the T20 World Cup set to begin on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka, both India and New Zealand are using the preceding series to fine-tune their preparations. India have once again established themselves as strong favourites after impressive performances in the first two matches. The return of captain Suryakumar Yadav to form has further bolstered an already solid batting lineup, while their bowling attack, featuring stars like Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, and Arshdeep Singh, ranks among the best in the format. India has won 42 of the 47 T20Is they’ve played since the start of 2024, highlighting the depth and balance in their squad. Meanwhile, New Zealand has struggled in the opening two games, showing occasional sparks but largely failing to make a consistent impact with either bat or ball. Captain Mitchell Santner will be hoping his side makes a strong comeback in the remaining three matches, aiming to gain some momentum and confidence ahead of the World Cup. To compete against a high-flying Indian team, the BlackCaps will need to execute flawlessly in all areas of the game and capitalize on any opportunities that come their way.