The Times Of Bengal

For You Forever Yours

Sports

Suryakumar Yadav-led India eye another dominant show vs Black Caps

admin 0

  • Home
  • Sports
  • India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Match Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav-led India eye another dominant show vs Black Caps

live

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Live Score: As the series shifts to Guwahati for the third game, Suryakumar Yadav-led will be looking to deliver another commanding performance and seal the series.


Published date india.com
Published: January 25, 2026 5:27 PM IST



Source link

Related Story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *