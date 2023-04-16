Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana Fined For Breach of Conduct During MI vs KKR

Home

Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana, Hrithik Shokeen Fined For Breach of Conduct – Check DEETS

IPL 2023, MI vs KKR (Image: IPL Twitter)

Mumbai: In what would come as a big setback for both Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders after Sunday’s clash at the Wankhede stadium, players from both camps have been penalised. While Suryakumar Yadav has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate. As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Suryakumar Yadav was fined Rs. 12 lakh.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana was fined 25 percent of his match fee after being admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct.

Also, MI bowler Hrithik Shokeen was fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Shokeen admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.

Meanwhile, MI won the game by five wickets.

“We had a chat in the dugout, we just had to carry the momentum from the previous game and the boys put on a show. I would have loved to finish the game but very happy with how things went. In the afternoon, I thought the wicket was a bit dry but the way the guys batted, it settled down in the evening,” Surya said after the win.

“I think we were 15-20 runs short. Credit to PC bhai (Piyush Chawla) for the way he bowled. Feel bad for Venky, he scored a hundred, played so well but finished on the losing side,” Rana said after ending up on the losing side.

