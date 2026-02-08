Home

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav reveals Gautam Gambhirs BIG message during USA clash, says, he told me…

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav opens up about the message he received from head coach Gautam Gambhir while batting during the T20 World Cup 2026 opener against USA at the Wankhede stadium

Suryakumar Yadav reflects on his match-winning batting performance

SKY reveals the message he received from head coach Gautam Gambhir

“It was a little different wicket”: Suryakumar Yadav on pitch

SKY after winning ‘Player of the Match’

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has kicked off. The defending champions, the Indian team, dominated the USA and secured their first victory in the tournament by 29 runs. While batting first, India struggled to score runs as they lost their key player’s wicket early. However, the Indian captain took the charge in his hands and started playing a steady innings. However, his great batting performance led team India to a fighting score of 161/9.Suryakumar Yadav showcased a great batting performance as he scored 84 runs off 49 balls and reflects on his performance. “Only I can tell how much pressure I was feeling, but I had the belief. I knew if I batted till the end, I could make a difference,” “I knew someday it was going to come. I was trying to hold the innings for the team (in the last year) and it was not happening. I packed my kit bag (after my last innings last year), spent time with my family and then went to Nagpur, and it was a different feeling.”Suryakumar Yadav also shared the message he received from Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir. “But then Gauti bhai told me the same thing during the break after 14 overs. He told me, ‘Just try and bat till the end; you can cover it any time’.”Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav reflects on the difficulties they felt. “It was a little different wicket. But we knew when we woke up, there was not a lot of sun outside. The curator tried their best. There was not enough sunlight to have the pitch rolled and watered. It did not feel like it was a 180-190 wicket; it was more like a 140 wicket,”The Indian skipper said after winning the Player of the match award. “We cannot brush everything under the carpet; we need to bat much better. After winning also, you get to learn a lot of things. Could have batted better and smarter,”

