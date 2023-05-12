Home

IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav Sends Social Media Into Frenzy After Slamming Maiden IPL Century Against Gujarat Titans

(Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Suryakumar Yadav was unstoppable against Gujarat Titans on Friday as Mr. 360 degree took the entire social media by storm after smashing his maiden century in the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium.

SKY was literally on cloud 9 as he stitched an unbeaten 49-ball 103, which included 11 boundaries and 6 sixes. Apart from Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Vishnu Vinod added valuable runs to take Mumbai Indians to 218/5 after 20 overs of play.

This is how Twitter reacted to Suryakumar’s magnificent hundred:-

Suryakumar Yadav is the first Mumbai Indians batter to score an IPL century at the Wankhede Stadium in 12 years. TAKE A BOW, SURYA! pic.twitter.com/QYeGJyCJNL — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 12, 2023

HUNDRED FOR SURYAKUMAR YADAV. One of the great T20 knocks ever, the beast, the best, What a player. pic.twitter.com/sYbHfxXKi4 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 12, 2023

SuryaKumar Yadav completed his century in just 49 balls!!! Are you kidding??? pic.twitter.com/JVGuM88SkC — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) May 12, 2023

How does #SuryakumarYadav hit a good length ball to third man with a straight bat??????#MIvsGT pic.twitter.com/ZpKyZoHVk4 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 12, 2023

Reaction of captain Rohit Sharma when Suryakumar Yadav scored the century. Oh man, what a great and melodious bond they have. pic.twitter.com/33JgCY0P6w — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) May 12, 2023

Oh man, it’s unbelievable, it’s incredible. Suryakumar Yadav has scored the century. Oh god pic.twitter.com/FJ0aZltQI9 — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) May 12, 2023

In the last 7 innings, he has scored 413 runs at an average of 68.33, striking at a rate of 202.45. He now has 4 fifties and 1 hundred in the ongoing season.

His innings also prompted Virat Kohli to put up an Insta story about him.

The bond between Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav is special. pic.twitter.com/GdKQCaOoNj — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 12, 2023

”We have seen 200+ have been chased here, but SKY was unbelievable. It is hard to bowl to him and some of the shots he played were unbelievable”, Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan heaped praise on SKY at the mid-innings break.















