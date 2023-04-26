‘Suryakumar Yadav Should Have Been Part Of The Team For WTC Final’, Reckons Harbhajan Singh

Home

India will face Australia for World Test Championship Final which is set to take place from June 7 to 11.

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh opened up on India’s squad for the WTC final which will be played on June later this year at The Oval in London. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced a 15-member squad. Rohit Sharma will lead the side and former India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane made a comeback as Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant are injured.

On the other hand, World’s no 1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav was not in the squad. The 31-year-old batter made his Test debut against Australia where unfortunately he was unable to score runs. ODI World Cup-winning team spinner Harbhajan Singh reckoned that Suryakumar is the one person who has missed this tour. He Should have been the part of team.

Harbhajan on his Youtube channel lavished praise on Suryakumar Yadav for his technique:

“The one person who has missed this tour is Suryakumar Yadav. He should have been part of the team. Maybe instead of carrying three spinners, they could have carried an extra batter. Because you need that one batsman in the middle order who can destroy the opposition and only Suryakumar could have done that. He first got him into the Test team because he was in great form. Yes he has had a rough patch of 4-5 matches but if IPL is the criteria for selection for other players then even he should have been picked, even he has found that rhythm,” he said.

As Ajinkya Rahane made a comeback to Indian squad Harbhajan Singh feels that the decision has been taken keeping in mind his present form and also because Shreyas Iyer is still not part of the team.

“He has captained India in so many matches and is a brilliant player a well. He has a great technique. I feel the decision has been taken keeping in mind his present form and hence has been recalled because Shreyas Iyer is still not part of the team. And with Iyer absent, it serves an opportunity to Rahane and it’s a big match. He is a big player as well and I hope he gives that big performance to justify the selection. I support this selection 100 per cent and I feel it is a great decision. There was actually no other solution other than this,” he said.

India and Australia Squads for WTC final

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.











