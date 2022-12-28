Suryakumar Yadav: T20 vice-captaincy is not going to put added burden on me

India’s T20 batting sensation, Suryakumar Kumar on Wednesday mentioned his elevation to the publish of vice-captain of the nationwide aspect looks as if a dream, and he would proceed to play his pure sport with out being burdened by the added accountability.

Indian selectors made some main adjustments within the nationwide white-ball set-up by giving the T20I captaincy to Hardik Pandya and appointing Suryakumar as his deputy for the collection towards Sri Lanka, starting in Mumbai on January 3.

Senior gamers Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul didn’t discover a place within the squad for the collection.

“It (vice-captaincy) was not expected. I can only say it’s kind of a reward to me for the way I (have) played this year. It feels good and I’m really looking forward to it,” Suryakumar advised reporters after day two of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy match towards Saurashtra.

Suryakumar’s first response after his father forwarded him the crew checklist was of utter disbelief.

“I came to know from my dad, who is always active on social media. He forwarded me the list and also sent me a short message – ‘not to take any pressure and enjoy your batting’.

“For a moment, I closed my eyes and asked myself, ‘is this a dream?’ It’s a great feeling,” he added.

On whether or not the added accountability will put him below strain, Suryakumar mentioned, “I always had responsibility and pressure. I always enjoy my game and (do) not carry any extra baggage. It’s simple. I keep (leave) all my thinking at the team hotel and the nets. Whenever I’m batting, I just go out there to enjoy my game.”