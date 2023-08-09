Home

Sports

Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma Video Doing Celebration Move of Rohit Sharma’s Daughter Goes VIRAL | WATCH

If this does not melt your heart, nothing will.

SKY-Varma Dance Goes VIRAL (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Guyana: Chasing 160 to keep the series alive, India was reduced to 34 for two and that is when young Tilak Varma joined Suryakumar Yadav during the third T20I on Tuesday. Once the two batters came together, they steadied the ship and got India’s chase back on track with a sublime 85-run stand. Surya perished for a beligerent 83 off 44 balls, while Varma remained unbeaten on 49*. Following the win, the mood in the camp seemed upbeat as the BCCI shared a clip where fans can see Suryakumar and Varma doing celebration move of Rohit Sharma’s daughter.

The clip is being loved by fans. Here is the viral video:

Following the win, Surya hailed Tilak and spoke about feeling comfortable with him in the middle.

“We (himself and Tilak) have batted together for a long time, we both understand how each other bats and the way he batted, it gave me a lot of confidence. It was a great innings from him (Tilak) at the other end. It was running on the back of my mind (that India had never lost three T20Is in a row) but at the same time we spoke in the team meeting, our captain said someone needs to put their hand up and win the match, glad I was able to do that,” Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation.

Under fire for his recent failures in ODI matches and first two T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav bounced back with an explosive knock of 83 off 44 balls while Tilak Varma struck an unbeaten 49 as India beat West Indies by seven wickets.

This triumph keeps India alive in the five-match series as they reduced to margin to 2-1.

After the early dismissal of debutant opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, India swiftly regrouped with Suryakumar Yadav’s classy performance as he built an impressive 87-run partnership for the third wicket with Tilak (49 not out).

Thanks to Surya and Tilak’s impressive knocks, India chased down the 160-run target in 17.5 overs, revitalising their hopes in the series after facing defeats in the first two matches.

Chasing 160, India had a shocking start as they lost Jaiswal early in the first over. Then, Yadav came and quickly launched an attack with his big hits.

Brief score: West Indies 159/5 in 20 overs (Brandon King 42, Rovman Powell 40*; Kuldeep Yadav 3-28) lost to India 164/3 in 17.5 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 83, Tilak Varma 49 not out; Alzarri Joseph 2-25) by seven wickets.















