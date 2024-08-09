Sports

Suryakumar Yadav to play Buchi Babu tournament, hopes to make a Test comeback

Not originally included in a largely young Mumbai squad for the pre-season Buchi Babu Invitational tournament in Tamil Nadu, Suryakumar has informed the Mumbai selectors of his availability for the second half of the first-class competition that is set to run until the end of August. He will play under Sarfaraz Khan after requesting the selectors to not change the leadership. It’s likely that Suryakumar will feature in Mumbai’s fixture against Jammu and Kashmir in Salem starting August 27.

