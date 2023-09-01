Home

Asia Cup 2023: Suryakumar Yadav to Shardul Thakur; IND Cricketers Who May Not Feature in Playing XI vs PAK

Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Do you think Shardul Thakur finds a spot in the side with Hardik Pandya there?

Shardul Thakur is the only Indian bowler to take 50 wickets in ODI since the 2019 World Cup.



Kandy: The wait is almost over, we are a night’s sleep away from the start of the much-awaited India versus Pakistan Asia Cup game in Kandy. The stars from both sides will take the park in Kandy in front of a packed stadium. While the excitement is palpable, it is interesting to figure out who makes the XI and who misses out. For India, there are a few players who are coming back into the side after an injury and hence the question is – who makes way for them? Here are the players who may miss out the game against Pakistan tomorrow:

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma: Both of them are vying for the same spot in the batting order and with Shreyas Iyer available for selection – it is unlikely SKY or Varma would make the playing XI at Kandy. Spotlight would be on Iyer who is making a comeback.

No Spot For Thakur: It is likely that Shardul would miss out on making the XI purely because he and Hardik pandya are like-for-like options and if the latter is in the scheme of things – Thakur misses out.

Axar Patel: The spin all-rounder also finds himself in a similar situation like Shardul. For Axar to make the XI, one feels Ravindra Jadeja would have to miss out and that is unlikely to happen.

Predicted India Playing XI vs PAK:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (WK), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

India Squad for Asia Cup 2023:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna. Travelling reserve: Sanju Samson















