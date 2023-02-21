Home

Sports

Suryakumar Yadav Visits Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tripura Ahead of 3rd Test Against Australia

The Mumbai Indians man is currently the best T20I batter in the world and his heroics in the shorter format earned him a place in red-ball cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav Visits Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tripura Ahead of 3rd Test Against Australia. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India star batter Suryakumar Yadav visited Tripura’s Tirumala Venkateswara Temple on Tuesday ahead of the 3rd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Indore.

SKY uploaded the pictures of the exterior as well as the interior of the temple on social media as Mr. 360 looks to take blessings from the almighty before the start of the penultimate Test match. India ended the 3rd Test within three days and now they are spending their time-off with their families and will report for duty on 25th February.

The 32-year old made his Test debut in the Nagpur Test against the Aussies. India managed to bat for just one innings and in his turn, Yadav scored just 8 off 20 deliveries. In the following Test, he was dropped and India went onto win the Delhi Test by 6 wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

BCCI just after the 2nd Test, announced their squad for the remaining Tests along with the ODI series. Suryakumar is included in the last two Tests but we have to wait and watch whether he gets another opportunity or not. Quite naturally he is also part of the ODI series and surely he will play a key part in the 50-over format.

The Mumbai Indians man is currently the best T20I batter in the world and his heroics in the shorter format earned him a place in red-ball cricket as well. He may not have the best of starts he would’ve liked in the longest format but he will surely make it count as the chances come by.

The Men in Blue will play the 3rd Test at Holkar Stadium, which will commence from 1st March.











