Suryakumar Yadav-led India and Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan kicked off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaigns on a high in their Group A matches on the tournament’s opening day.T20 World Cup 2026: India and Pakistan kicked off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaigns on a positive note in their Group A matches on the tournament’s opening day. It proved to be an exciting start, as both teams had to work hard before securing convincing victories. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav played the starring role against the USA at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Sent in to bat, India faced an early setback as they lost four early wickets inside the powerplay and found themselves in a precarious position. However, Suryakumar’s masterful 84 off 49 balls turned the innings around, guiding India to a fighting target of 161/9 on a challenging Mumbai pitch. In reply, USA never got going, as they were all out at 132/8. Mohammed Siraj led the bowling attack with three wickets, while Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh chipped in with two wickets each. With both India and Pakistan claiming wins, the two sides sit at two points each atop Group A. India, however, lead the standings courtesy of a superior net run rate
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|T
|N/R
|PTS
|NRR
|India
|1
|1
|2
|+1.450
|Pakistan
|1
|1
|2
|+0.240
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|-0.240
|USA
|1
|1
|-1.450
|Namibia
(Group A Points table updated till India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match)
