IND vs US, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Suryakumar Yadavs side eye dominant win to start campaign

India vs US, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Defending champions will look to start off on a winning note against United States at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Team India will take on USA in match no. 3 of T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. (Source: X)

India vs US, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates

liveDefending champions and co-hosts Team India are set to open their campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. The Indians have not lost any match in the T20 World Cup since 2022 semifinal when they were defeated by England. India have a few injury concerns with Harshit Rana already ruled out of the tournament and Washington Sundar still doubtful. Jasprit Bumrah will also be missing the match due to viral fever and Mohammed Siraj, last moment replacement for Harshit Rana, will be taking his place. USA, on the other hand, will look to replicate their giant-killing ways from 2024 edition when they had stunned Pakistan in New York.

