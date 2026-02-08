Home

WATCH: Suryakumar Yadavs Team India arrive for special DINNER at…, they will face Namibia at Delhi on Thursday

The Men in Blue gathered for a special dinner on Sunday, February 8, ahead of their T20 World Cup clash against Namibia on February 12.



Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India arrive for special DINNER

Gautam Gambhir hosted a special dinner for the Men in Blue

#WATCH | Members of the Indian T20 cricket team arrive at the residence of Indian Cricket Team Head Coach Gautam Gambhir in Delhi. Gautam Gambhir is hosting a special dinner for the team https://t.co/VQ2symRZ2M pic.twitter.com/tXgiuAwN6D — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2026

Suryakumar’s side to skip their optional practice session on Monday

Suryakumar played a match-winning innings to steer India to a 29-run victory over USA

Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue, who secured a thrilling 29-run win over the USA at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday in their T20 World Cup 2026 opener, will face Namibia in second group-stage match which is scheduled for Thursday, February 12 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir hosted a special dinner at his residence on Sunday. Gambhir reached his residence ahead of the team to welcome the players and coaching staff. He was spotted along with his wife and children. This marks the second time Gambhir has hosted Team India for a dinner, having previously hosted the Shubman Gill-led Test squad before the Delhi Test against the West Indies.Suryakumar’s side will be skipping their scheduled optional practice session on Monday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. While the reason for skipping Monday’s practice session was not officially confirmed, but it is most likely due to the availability of training at Arun Jaitley Stadium as the venue prepares to host Namibia and the Netherlands scheduled match on February 10.Namibia are scheduled to train in the morning, while the Netherlands will use the ground in the evening. BCCI also issued an official statement, and clarified that it was a “day off” for the Indian cricket team. “Day off. No practice or press conference,” the release stated. Team India is scheduled to resume practice at the same venue from 6 pm to 9 pm on Tuesday.Meanwhile, India faced a tough challenge from the USA in their opening match of the tournament in Mumbai on Saturday. Captain Suryakumar Yadav played a match-winning innings to steer India to a 29-run victory, while the bowlers executed brilliantly to restrict the visitors. Talking about the nail-bitter between India and USA on February 7, the Men in Blue started on a shaky note as they were reeling at 77/6 in the first half of the innings, but Suryakumar’s disciplined knock paid off, hitting 10 fours and four sixes to guide India to a total of 161/9. In response, the USA could manage to score only 132/8, failing to capitalize on their earlier bowling performance. India’s bowlers ensured the opposition remained under control, taking crucial catches and defending the total comfortably.

