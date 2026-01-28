Team India will play one warm-up match ahead of their defence of title in the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2026 which starts on February 7.The International Cricket Council announced the full schedule for the warm-up matches ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 which gets underway on February 7. The warm-up games for the World Cup will be held across four venues in India and Sri Lanka. In India, the warm-up matches will be held in Bengaluru, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Pakistan will play their warm-up match in Colombo just like their Group A league matches. Defending champions Team India led by Suryakumar Yadav will be playing only one warm-up match against T20 World Cup 2024 finalists South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on February 4 from 7pm IST onwards. Arch-rivals Pakistan, on the other hand, will also play their warm-up match on February 4 against Ireland in Colombo. Since India are the joint hosts of the T20 World Cup 2026, India ‘A’ team will be playing a couple of warm-up matches against USA in Navi Mumbai on February 2 and against Namibia in Bengaluru on February 6. Star players from Delhi like Ayush Badoni and Priyansh Arya will be turning out for India ‘A’ team in these warm-up matches.
Here is the full schedule of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 – Warm-up MatchesFebruary 2 – Afghanistan vs Scotland – Bengaluru – 3 PM February 2 – India A vs USA – Navi Mumbai – 5 PM February 2 – Canada vs Italy – Chennai – 7 PM February 3 – Sri Lanka A vs Oman – Colombo – 1 PM February 3 – Netherlands vs Zimbabwe – Colombo – 3 PM February 3 – Nepal vs UAE – Chennai – 5 PM February 4 – Namibia vs Scotland – Bengaluru – 1 PM February 4 – Afghanistan vs West Indies – Bengaluru – 3 PM February 4 – Ireland vs Pakistan – Colombo – 5 PM February 4 – India vs South Africa – Navi Mumbai – 7 PM February 5 – Oman vs Zimbabwe – Colombo – 1 PM February 5 – Canada vs Nepal – Chennai – 3 PM February 5 – New Zealand vs USA – Navi Mumbai – 5 PM February 6 – Italy vs UAE – Chennai – 3 PM February 6 – India A vs Namibia – Bengaluru – 5 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 League Stage GroupsGroup A: India, Pakistan, USA, Netherlands, Namibia Group B: Sri Lanka, Australia, Ireland, Zimbabwe, Oman Group C: England, West Indies, Scotland, Nepal, Italy Group D: New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 – Super 8 seedingsSuper Eight Group 1: X1 (India), X2 (Australia), X3 (West Indies), X4 (South Africa) Super Eight Group 2: Y1 (England), Y2 (New Zealand), Y3 (Pakistan), Y4 (Sri Lanka) ICC T20 World Cup 2026 – Warm-up Matches FAQs
Where will ICC T20 World Cup 2026 – Warm-up Matches take place?The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 – Warm-up Matches will take place in Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Colombo.
When will ICC T20 World Cup 2026 – Warm-up Matches take place?The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 – Warm-up Matches will take place from February 2 to 6.
How can I watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 – Warm-up Matches LIVE on TV in India?The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 – Warm-up Matches are likely to be telecast LIVE on Star Sports network in India.
How can I live stream ICC T20 World Cup 2026 – Warm-up Matches in India?The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 – Warm-up Matches are likely to be available for live streaming on JioHotstar website and app.
