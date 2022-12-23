December 23, 2022
Swami Vivekanand Worldwide Faculty (Kandivli) claimed its maiden Harris Defend title on the Bombay Gymkhana on Thursday. Al Barkaat MMI English Faculty wanted 169 runs in 40 overs to win, however they fell brief by solely two runs. SVIS’s bowling heroes have been off-spinner Prasoon Singh (4-52) and medium pacer Swayam Sail (4-58) Admiral Ok Swaminathan, AVSM,VSM, Chief of Employees, Western Naval Command and former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar gave away the prizes to the  gamers of the 126-year-old event.

Transient scores
SVIS 166 & 192 beat Al Barkaat MMI 190 & 166-9 in 40 overs (Agney Adi 50*, Swayam Sail 4-58, Prasoon Singh 4-52) by 2 runs

Award winners

. Finest batsman: Raza Mirza (Parle Tilak English) – 423 runs in three matches
. Finest Bowler: Saad Khan (Al Barkaat MMI English) – 28 wkts in 5 matches
. Finest all-rounder: Agasthya Bangera (IES New English Bandra) – 227 runs and 14 wkts in three matches
. Man of the ultimate: Prasoon Singh – Swami Vivekanand

