Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Sweet 16th For Stuart Broad As Headingley Goes Wild After David Warner Dismissal In Third Test

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Ashes 2023: Sweet 16th For Stuart Broad As Headingley Goes Wild After David Warner Dismissal In Third Test

Broad previously had the upper hand against Warner during the 2019 Ashes as well, getting rid of him seven times out of ten innings.

Cricket, Cricket News, Cricket Latest News, Cricket Updates, Cricket Latest Updates, Cricket Feeds, Cricket Latest Feeds, Ashes 2023, Ashes 2023 News, Ashes 2023 Updates, Ashes 2023 Latest News, Ashes 2023 Latest Updates, Ashes 2023 Feeds, Ashes 2023 Latest Feeds, Stuart Broad, Stuart Broad News, Stuart Broad Latest News, Stuart Broad Udpates, Stuart Broad Feeds, Stuart Broad Latest News, Stuart Broad Feeds, Stuart Broad Latest Feeds, Stuart Broad Dismissing David Warner, Stuart Broad Record Against David Warner, David Warner, David Warner News, David Warner Latest News, David Warner Updates, David Warner Latest Updates, David Warner Feeds, David Warner Latest Feeds, David Warner Getting Bowled By Stuart Broad, David Warner Stats Against Stuart Broad, David Warner Record Against Stuart Broad, Steve Smith, Steve Smith News, Steve Smith Latest News, Steve Smith Latest Updates, Steve Smith Latest Updates, Steve Smith Feeds, Steve Smith Latest Feeds,
Stuart Broad removed David Warner for the 16th time in Test cricket after warner edged the fifth ball to Zak Crawley at second slip. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: The most hyped third Ashes 2023 series Test began on July 6 at Headingley, Leeds. The captain of England Ben Stokes won the toss and decided to bowl first on a surface that featured a hint of bounce and green surface to help seamers. During the first over of the test match when Stuart Broad and David Warner squared up against each other, the Headingley stadium crowd was ready for another breathtaking display.

The Australian opener got his team off to a good start by playing an “on drive” on the first ball of the match that beats the fielder at mid-on and raced away for a four. Later on, the English seamer removed Warner for the 16th time in Test cricket when he edged the fifth ball of the over straight to Zak Crawley at second slip.

In the first innings of the first Test, the English seamer also got Warner out by forcing him to play back onto his stump. Broad previously had the upper hand against Warner during the 2019 Ashes as well, getting rid of him seven times out of ten innings. The Southpaw could only score 95 runs in 10 innings at an average of 9.5.

The Australian opener is now fifth on the list of most Test match dismissals against a specific bowler. On the fifth slot, Warner is joined by England great Graham Gooch, who was also dismissed 16 times in his Test career by renowned West Indies seamer Malcolm Marshall.

“Special shirt for my 100th test”: Steve Smith shares emotional story

Australian batter Steve Smith is all geared up to achieve the milestone in his career as he is playing his 100th test match in Headingley on Thursday. Ahead of the game, Smith shared a story on his Instagram handle “Special shirt for my 100th test”.

In 99 matches, Smith has scored 9,113 runs with an average of 59.56. He has scored 32 centuries and 37 half-centuries. Only 15 cricketers are part of Australia’s “hundred club,” but Smith will join an even more restricted group as one of only three hitters in the history of the sport to have played 50 or more Tests and averaged at least 59. Smith had scored 110 runs in the first innings of the second test match, providing a solid base for Australia.’










Source link

Previous article
Balance Of Team Not Perfect, Says Harsha Bhogle On Exclusion Of Rinku Singh From T20I Squad
Next article
Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal Destructive Mood During Practice Match Ahead Of First Test
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights