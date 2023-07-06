Home

Ashes 2023: Sweet 16th For Stuart Broad As Headingley Goes Wild After David Warner Dismissal In Third Test

Broad previously had the upper hand against Warner during the 2019 Ashes as well, getting rid of him seven times out of ten innings.

Stuart Broad removed David Warner for the 16th time in Test cricket after warner edged the fifth ball to Zak Crawley at second slip. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: The most hyped third Ashes 2023 series Test began on July 6 at Headingley, Leeds. The captain of England Ben Stokes won the toss and decided to bowl first on a surface that featured a hint of bounce and green surface to help seamers. During the first over of the test match when Stuart Broad and David Warner squared up against each other, the Headingley stadium crowd was ready for another breathtaking display.

The Australian opener got his team off to a good start by playing an “on drive” on the first ball of the match that beats the fielder at mid-on and raced away for a four. Later on, the English seamer removed Warner for the 16th time in Test cricket when he edged the fifth ball of the over straight to Zak Crawley at second slip.

In the first innings of the first Test, the English seamer also got Warner out by forcing him to play back onto his stump. Broad previously had the upper hand against Warner during the 2019 Ashes as well, getting rid of him seven times out of ten innings. The Southpaw could only score 95 runs in 10 innings at an average of 9.5.

The Australian opener is now fifth on the list of most Test match dismissals against a specific bowler. On the fifth slot, Warner is joined by England great Graham Gooch, who was also dismissed 16 times in his Test career by renowned West Indies seamer Malcolm Marshall.

Most times a bowler dismissing a batter in Tests: 19 – Glenn McGrath vs Michael Atherton

18 – Alec Bedser vs Arthur Morris

17 – Curtly Ambrose vs Michael Atherton

17 – Courtney Walsh vs Michael Atherton

16 – Malcolm Marshall vs Graham Gooch

16 – Stuart Broad vs David Warner — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) July 6, 2023

“Special shirt for my 100th test”: Steve Smith shares emotional story

Australian batter Steve Smith is all geared up to achieve the milestone in his career as he is playing his 100th test match in Headingley on Thursday. Ahead of the game, Smith shared a story on his Instagram handle “Special shirt for my 100th test”.

Steve Smith’s Test runs each year: 2010: 187

2011: 72

2013: 711

2014: 1146

2015: 1474

2016: 1079

2017: 1305

2018: 225

2019: 965

2020: 73

2021: 430

2022: 876

2023: 570* 100 Tests and unparalleled domination in whites🐐 pic.twitter.com/8SPPpF6S4H — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) July 6, 2023

In 99 matches, Smith has scored 9,113 runs with an average of 59.56. He has scored 32 centuries and 37 half-centuries. Only 15 cricketers are part of Australia’s “hundred club,” but Smith will join an even more restricted group as one of only three hitters in the history of the sport to have played 50 or more Tests and averaged at least 59. Smith had scored 110 runs in the first innings of the second test match, providing a solid base for Australia.’















